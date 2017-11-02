- Council to discuss visitor services plan before moving aheadPosted 8 hours ago
PHOTOS: Hoopsters shooting the lights out in Merritt
The Merritt Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) is enjoying another very successful fall session, its fourth since the organization’s inception in 2014.
Over 60 youngsters between the ages of five and 13 are taking part in 10 weeks of classes held at the former Coquihalla Middle School gymnasium.
The focus of the sessions is on learning fundamental basketball skills, understanding game strategies and having fun. As part of their fees, every participant receives a jersey and basketball.
All photos by Ian Webster/Herald.