Home   >   Sports   >   PHOTOS: Junior curling right on the button in Merritt

PHOTOS: Junior curling right on the button in Merritt

By on November 15, 2017
The Merritt Curling Centre’s junior development program (Mondays 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.) is enjoying a banner season with over 25 youngsters currently enrolled. (Ian Webster/Herald).

 

The Merritt Curling Club’s aims to develop a new generation of enthusiastic curlers through their junior curling program. 

Expert instruction is provided by volunteer members of the Merritt Curling Club.

A couple of junior curlers are already playing on mixed adult teams, and possible creation of high school teams is in the works. 

All photos by Ian Webster/Herald.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *