PHOTOS: Junior curling right on the button in Merritt
The Merritt Curling Club’s aims to develop a new generation of enthusiastic curlers through their junior curling program.
Expert instruction is provided by volunteer members of the Merritt Curling Club.
A couple of junior curlers are already playing on mixed adult teams, and possible creation of high school teams is in the works.
All photos by Ian Webster/Herald.