PHOTOS: Kids egged on by the chance to find chocolate
By The Herald on April 2, 2018
The City of Merritt hosted its annual Easter egg-stavaganza at Rotary Park on March 30.
The event featured face painting stations and plenty of chances to score some sweet treats. And of course, the Easter Bunny made a very special appearance as well.
All photos by Bill Stowell/Herald.