PHOTOS: Merritt celebrates Aboriginal Day

No matter what it’s called, Aboriginal Day in the Nicola Valley was once again a great opportunity to celebrate First Nations culture.

In Ottawa on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that, in the spirit of the United Nations declaration on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, as of next year National Aboriginal Day will be known as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

In Merritt, the Conayt Friendship Society hosted a bevy of festivities in Rotary Park, including cultural dancing, a watermelon eating contest, face painting, archery and a variety of games such as the balloon toss and tug-of-war.

Those in attendance could be found around the park with family and friends, grabbing a bite to eat, checking out craft tables and the Sylix and Nlaka’pamux Tipis, and taking in some music by Randy and the Wild Horse Band during the day-long event.