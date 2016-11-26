Don't miss
PHOTOS: Nature on stage
By Michael Potestio on November 26, 2016
Take a look at Wednesday night’s performance by the Love to Dance Academy ballet students.
Titled Nature on Stage, the event is part of Country Christmas week in Merritt and featured 20 different acts that wowed the packed Civic Centre.