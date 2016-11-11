Don't miss
Photos: Never forgotten
By The Herald on November 11, 2016
Remembrance Day ceremonies were held today (Nov. 11) at the Merritt cenotaph outside the Civic Centre and the Shulus cenotaph at the Lower Nicola Shulus Roman Catholic Church.
Wreaths were laid to honour the war veterans of the Nicola Valley who served their country.
Lest we forget.