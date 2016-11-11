Home   >   Community   >   Photos: Never forgotten

Photos: Never forgotten

By on November 11, 2016
14956376_1474872822526431_7834133420401403709_n

Remembrance Day ceremonies were held today (Nov. 11) at the Merritt cenotaph outside the Civic Centre and the Shulus cenotaph at the Lower Nicola Shulus Roman Catholic Church.

Wreaths were laid to honour the war veterans of the Nicola Valley who served their country.

Lest we forget.

 

dsc_1010 dsc_1006 dsc_0994 dsc_0992 dsc_0986 dsc_0953 dsc_0925 dsc_0961 dsc_0965 dsc_0967 dsc_0936 dsc_0935 dsc_0929 dsc_0921 dsc_0919 dsc_0915 dsc_0911 dsc_0899 dsc_0868 dsc_0894 dsc_0877 dsc_0828 dsc_0840 dsc_0861 dsc_0114 dsc_0060 dsc_0077 dsc_0083 dsc_0102 dsc_0017 dsc_0011 dsc_0029 dsc_0033 dsc_0042 dsc_0005 15078612_1474872869193093_8640194326385885930_n 15073438_1474873229193057_2922298071563805941_n 15073380_1474872779193102_4372430876269270316_n 15073329_1474872539193126_4248177213604571819_n 15036575_1474873369193043_1662034893513985885_n 15055605_1474873335859713_1587511010653264873_n 15055658_1474873845859662_1592177507307189627_n 15055702_1474872589193121_6729529056227917397_n 15056388_1474875155859531_6679151364800302813_n 15036485_1474874635859583_2705298205365405221_n 15036422_1474873119193068_5727892102206815606_n 15032776_1474873205859726_571107440844871343_n 15032759_1474872552526458_5383919467837929645_n 15032677_1474872585859788_3870203244029404307_n 15027638_1474874142526299_1632940330769851119_n 15027962_1474872535859793_1882508861194903507_n 15032135_1474874105859636_3205929304280645234_n 15032275_1474873155859731_6541034447413056507_n 15032289_1474873982526315_7449120437079165753_n 15027490_1474874449192935_2229767439593119024_n 14993539_1474874392526274_2635374402028785247_n 14993514_1474874282526285_803626261873714535_n 14993438_1474874072526306_8320276067250067422_n 14992011_1474874332526280_9212583743664427130_n 14956632_1474875209192859_745188228230275971_n 14963123_1474873359193044_6537007977945797848_n 14963129_1474872959193084_8529377790909638850_n 14963314_1474873555859691_1230044013744821145_n 14980795_1474873285859718_8515112791582623442_n 14956621_1474874552526258_2666642944130374000_n 14956561_1474874499192930_8487343391154368219_n 14956376_1474872822526431_7834133420401403709_n 14955766_1474873969192983_1782792969933788314_n 14947966_1474872915859755_7725656556014720942_n 14938201_1474872839193096_7517311319376338507_n

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*