PHOTOS: NVSC numbers growing in leaps and bounds

These are busy times for the fledgling Nicola Valley Skating Club. In just its second year of existance since re-forming last season, the organization has seen membership numbers grow to over 70 young skaters.

The NVSC’s enrolment includes skaters from Logan Lake, Ashcroft and even Kamloops.

The demand for ice time has been so great that the NVSC is currently running five hours of classes at the local Shulus and Nicola Valley Memorial arenas, and an additional eight hours of lessons at the rink in Logan Lake.

President Jill Starrs said that another 90 minutes of ice time in town will become available to the skating club in the new year.

The NVSC’s offerings include pre-CanSkate and CanSkate lessons for newer and younger skaters, as well as the junior STARskate program. All instruction is provided by fully-qualified Skate Canada coaches Jennifer Yates and Diane Lorenz.

Starrs said that the club is very much looking forward to this season’s skating carnival, scheduled for March 10 and entitled “Nicola Valley Superheroes vs. Villians.”

The club held its first mini-competition on Nov. 12 at the Logan Lake arena, with 17 members taking part.

Registration for the winter session, which runs from January to March, will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 (Shulus arena) and Dec. 7 (Nicola Valley arena). For more information, contact Starrs at 250-378-0114.

(Click to enlarge).