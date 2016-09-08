- PHOTOS: Plenty partook in Labour Day weekend paradePosted 2 hours ago
- Police monitoring school zonesPosted 3 hours ago
- FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Bhandal gets the callPosted 19 hours ago
- WAGNER: Earning my rodeo spursPosted 19 hours ago
- Compassion society busted by RCMPPosted 20 hours ago
- Former MSS student honouredPosted 2 days ago
- Nicola Valley Institute of Technology gets $250,000 boostPosted 2 days ago
- Wildfire on South Spencer Road contained, evacuation alert liftedPosted 2 days ago
- Cents defeat Warriors in West KelownaPosted 5 days ago
- B.C. plots strategy for wood products exportsPosted 6 days ago
PHOTOS: Plenty partook in Labour Day weekend parade
For the second year in a row members of the community came together to partake in a Labour Day weekend parade. Merritt was bustling with activity, as in addition to the wide variety of floats that are their way down Quilchena Avenue on Saturday (Sept. 3), there was also the Nicola Valley Fall Fair and Pro Rodeo to take in on the weekend.