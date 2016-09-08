Home   >   Community   >   PHOTOS: Plenty partook in Labour Day weekend parade

PHOTOS: Plenty partook in Labour Day weekend parade

September 8, 2016
For the second year in a row members of the community came together to partake in a Labour Day weekend parade. Merritt was bustling with activity, as in addition to the wide variety of floats that are their way down Quilchena Avenue on Saturday (Sept. 3), there was also the Nicola Valley Fall Fair and Pro Rodeo to take in on the weekend.

Three-time world champion hoop dancer Alex Wells from Mount Currie took part in the parade and the pro rodeo.

his year’s crop of Merritt Centennials Junior A players.

Back Country Horsemen of B.C.

Vintage police cruiser.

Representatives of the Hidden Valley Rustic Horse Camp, located halfway between Logan Lake and Merritt on Highway 97C provided live music during the parade.

An honour guard representing the Merritt branch of the Royal Canadian Legion led the parade.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Spectators take in the second annual Labour Day weekend parade in Merritt.

Vintage Car Club.

A group of bikers make their way down Quilchena Avenue.

Nothing beats the sound of chuckwagonhorses making their way down a paved street.

Ropin' hundreds?

Upper Nicola Band

City councillors hitch a ride in the parade on an old fashioned fire truck. (Back left) Coun. Linda Brown, (Back right) Coun. Diana Norgaard and (front left) Coun. Ginny Prowal.

All smiles....except the dog.

Meritt Mayor Neil Menard on his three-wheel motorcycle.

