PHOTOS: Rivers full as storms, snowmelt add to risk of flooding

Overnight storms coupled with a rapid snowmelt has led to high flows and risk of flooding in the Nicola Valley.

Rains in the morning of May 5, coupled with thunderstorms the night prior forced the City of Merritt to set up a pick-up location for sandbags, as water levels teetered dangerously high on the banks of both the Nicola and Coldwater rivers in Merritt.

“Obviously anyone who has looked at the rivers knows it’s high water — both rivers going through Merritt. It’s swift moving and we are seeing a lot of debris, some small and some quite large. So if anyone notices any river flow debris causing damage to critical infrastructure, please call the city at 250-378-4224 and let them know,” said Sky McKeown, emergency preparedness co-ordinator with the City of Merritt. “Across the street from the Merritt civic centre at 1950 Mamette [Avenue], there is a parking lot there and we’ve got a huge pile of sand that has been placed there, as well as empty sand bags. Any residents that are getting any type of low seepage from the rivers, they are encouraged to head over, grab some sandbags and protect their property.”

Thursday evening, water began to flow across Highway 8, about 25 kilometres west of Merritt. The flow washed out the road, forcing highway crews to close the route at 7 p.m. The highway remained closed into Friday afternoon, and was expected to remained closed until Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, around 11:00 a.m. Friday, flooding on Highway 1 forced the closure of that route in both directions about 9 kilometres east of Lytton.

McKeown said public works crews would be monitoring both rivers in Merritt throughout the day, as well as keeping an eye on the bridges throughout town.

“We’re bank-full right now, anymore than this and we will be looking into action sandbags to protect critical infrastructure,” he said.

Flooding along Highway 8 and Spius Creek

All photos by Cole Wagner/Herald.