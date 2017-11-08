PHOTOS: Sanders rink wins ladies’ bonspiel

It was a bit of a revolving door for the Shelley Sanders rink on the weekend, but somehow the team prevailed and came away the winner of the 2017 ladies bonspiel, held at the Merritt Curling Centre.

The Sanders foursome edged the Jenny McDonald rink in an exciting ‘A’ final on Sunday afternoon that went to an extra end.

On a good day (or night), the Sanders’ rink is comprised of skip Shelley Sanders, Joan Robinson, Sue Kerr, Sharon Lively and Dr. Liz Ladyman. The members rotate in and out of the lineup throughout the season, depending on health and life’s other commitments.

When Lively fell ill (Is that an oxymoron?) Friday night after just one game, and Ladyman had to leave for a conference at the coast on Saturday, suddenly the Sanders’ quartet plus one was down to a threesome.

To the rescue came fellow Merritt curler Lorna Latremouille, who played as a fourth on the Sanders’ team for the duration of the weekend and skipped her own rink in the bonspiel.

“Everybody played really well,” said Robinson. “We just kept switching around positions depending on who was playing at the time. Shelley even threw third at one point.”

Robinson described the final as a “neck-and-neck battle” all the way.

“We’d score one, they’d score one. Fortunately, we had the hammer (last rock) in the extra end.”

En route to the ‘A’ final, the Sanders rink also defeated the Diane Twan foursome and the Janice Ellingsen quartet.

Winner of the ‘B’ final was the Susan Newton rink, while the ‘C’ final went to the Monica Tenisch rink.

A total of 10 rinks took part in this year’s bonspiel, including one from Princeton. The event is sponsored by Black’s Pharmacy and Doctors’ Eyecare.

A very successful ‘Boutique Vendors’ event was held in conjunction with this year’s ladies’ bonspiel, with 11 local home-based businesses in attendance, displaying their products and services.