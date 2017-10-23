Home   >   Community   >   Photos: A spooky good time

By on October 23, 2017
(From left) Ryleigh, Kassidy and Jade prepare to enter the hauthed forest looking just as scary as what they'll find waiting for them inside the haunted forest at the City fo Merritt's Spooktcular. (Michael Potestio/Herald)

There were games, prizes, cool costumes, a haunted house and — of course — a whole lot of candy at the well attended City of Merritt Spooktacular.

The 2017 edition had the best attendance on record with 1,100 people taking part in the annual Halloween event held Friday (Oct. 20).

Those who entered the “haunted forest” on one side of the civic centre were treated to thrills and chills by Merritt Secondary School’s class of 2018, while those in the auditorium took in plenty of games, music and dancing.

There ain’t nothin’ scarier than having to do your laundry.

Two ninjas, a fairy and a tiny Batman.

Some people left the haunted forest with smiles on their faces, while others had looks of complete horror.

Logan Tolmie is Captain America.

MSS student Jamie Neill welcomes another group that dares enter the haunted forest at this year’s Halloween Spooktacular.

The Class of 2018 put on quite a show for those brave enough to venture into the haunted forest.

Poeple make their way through this year’s haunted house at the Halloween Spooktacular.

