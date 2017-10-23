- Photos: A spooky good timePosted 8 hours ago
Photos: A spooky good time
There were games, prizes, cool costumes, a haunted house and — of course — a whole lot of candy at the well attended City of Merritt Spooktacular.
The 2017 edition had the best attendance on record with 1,100 people taking part in the annual Halloween event held Friday (Oct. 20).
Those who entered the “haunted forest” on one side of the civic centre were treated to thrills and chills by Merritt Secondary School’s class of 2018, while those in the auditorium took in plenty of games, music and dancing.