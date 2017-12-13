- Merritt kids playing catch-up when it comes to literacyPosted 16 hours ago
- Alternative approval process restarts on FridayPosted 16 hours ago
- Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billionPosted 2 days ago
- Split classes, class size not a concern in SD 58Posted 3 days ago
- Crown moving forward with charges against Merritt RCMP officerPosted 3 days ago
- Former Centennial signs with NHL teamPosted 6 days ago
- Hog fuel spontaneously ignites at Merritt Green Energy projectPosted 6 days ago
- Greyhound delivery service suspended in Merritt due to building closurePosted 7 days ago
- City takes over control of Merritt arenaPosted 1 week ago
- Merritt city council weighs in on provincial pot rulesPosted 1 week ago
PHOTOS: Taylor and Montgomery rinks tie in annual Turkeyspiel
A dozen mixed teams took part in this year’s Turkeyspiel, held at the Merritt Curling Centre on Saturday and sponsored by Save-On Foods. When the ice chips had finished settling, the Bob Taylor and Paul Montgomery rinks wound up tied for first place.
Each team played three four-end games.
Next up on the curling calendar is the men’s open bonspiel from Jan. 12 to 14, followed by the one-day Cattlemen’s Spiel on Feb. 3. The rock-throwing season concludes in March with a mixed bonspiel from March 2 to 4, and the year-end club championships on March 16 and 17.