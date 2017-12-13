PHOTOS: Taylor and Montgomery rinks tie in annual Turkeyspiel

A dozen mixed teams took part in this year’s Turkeyspiel, held at the Merritt Curling Centre on Saturday and sponsored by Save-On Foods. When the ice chips had finished settling, the Bob Taylor and Paul Montgomery rinks wound up tied for first place.

Each team played three four-end games.

Next up on the curling calendar is the men’s open bonspiel from Jan. 12 to 14, followed by the one-day Cattlemen’s Spiel on Feb. 3. The rock-throwing season concludes in March with a mixed bonspiel from March 2 to 4, and the year-end club championships on March 16 and 17.