PHOTOS: Taylor and Montgomery rinks tie in annual Turkeyspiel

By on December 13, 2017
From the left, Taylor team members Gerry Gilderdale, Sharlene Lively, Taylor, (missing) Dawn Armitage; Montgomery team members Meg Paulson, Montgomery, Nancy Ellingsen and Allan Paulson. (Photo contributed).

A dozen mixed teams took part in this year’s Turkeyspiel, held at the Merritt Curling Centre on Saturday and sponsored by Save-On Foods. When the ice chips had finished settling, the Bob Taylor and Paul Montgomery rinks wound up tied for first place.

The third-place team of (left to right) Tom Preston, Diane Wandler, Hazel Mitchell and George Mitchell. (Photo contributed).

Each team played three four-end games.

(Top right) Gilderdale and Armitage make a clean sweep of things during Saturday morning action. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Emma Graham delivers the goods. (Ian Webster/Herald).

Next up on the curling calendar is the men’s open bonspiel from Jan. 12 to 14, followed by the one-day Cattlemen’s Spiel on Feb. 3. The rock-throwing season concludes in March with a mixed bonspiel from March 2 to 4, and the year-end club championships on March 16 and 17. 

