PHOTOS: Working up an appetite at Chilli Sunday

By on January 17, 2018
There was plenty of chilli to go around at the ski event on Jan. 14. (Cole Wagner/Herald).

 

Mild weather and good company made for an excellent day at the cross country ski trails in the Kane Valley.

The Nicola Nordic Ski Club hosted its annual Chilli Sunday event on Jan. 14, and about 80 people came out to enjoy a bowl of chilli and a ski (or snowshoe) on one of the many trails in the Kane Valley area. 

Photos by Cole Wagner/Herald.

