PHOTOS: Working up an appetite at Chilli Sunday
Mild weather and good company made for an excellent day at the cross country ski trails in the Kane Valley.
The Nicola Nordic Ski Club hosted its annual Chilli Sunday event on Jan. 14, and about 80 people came out to enjoy a bowl of chilli and a ski (or snowshoe) on one of the many trails in the Kane Valley area.
Photos by Cole Wagner/Herald.