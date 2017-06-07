PHOTOS: Young and old represented at KIDZ TRI

It was a day full of cheering, encouragement and air drying yourself with a bicycle ride through town en route to the finish line.

The 2017 KIDZ TRI triathlon was held under clear, blue skies Sunday morning (June 4), with 61 children and 14 adults competing in the swimming, biking and running race through Merritt.

Starting at the Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre, participants completed a few laps at the pool followed by a bike ride through different parts of town depending on age group. After that it was time to ditch the bike and head out on foot at Voght Park to complete the trifecta.

This year the event wasn’t just for kids as the grown-ups put their athleticism to the test.

Triathlon co-ordinator Marlene Jones said she thought the event was a success and filled the void left by the Merritt Country Run being on hiatus this year by adding the adults to the race.

“We were hoping it would do that,” said Jones.

She said she hopes the triathlon can grow in the years to come with the adult component now part of the race.

After the adults had their fun it was time for the tykes as Merritt youth ranging from the pre-school aged to the pre-teens took part. The triathlon was filled with fun as achievement for Merrittonians of all ages as people cheered on their compatriots and those who took on the challenge were celebrated with a medal or prize when they crossed the finish line.

Jones said there were 21 local businesses that contributed to the run with items like coffee and prizes for the participants, with the event’s main sponsor being Interior Savings.

Almost across the finish line. (Michael Potestio/Herald)