Pickleball moves into the civic centre

The sport of pickleball continues to grow rapidly in the Nicola Valley.

Fresh off a very successful outdoor season at the sports box in Central Park, the local Merritt club has taken up occupancy at not one but two indoor venues.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., pickleball enthusiasts gather at the CMS gymnasium in Diamond Vale.

Starting Nov. 28, the club will also play on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre. Brand new lines have been painted on the centre’s floor to accommodate three separate courts.

The Merritt Pickle-ball Club wishes to thank the City of Merritt’s Recreation Department for all their co-operation and assistance.

For more information on playing pickleball locally, contact Brian Dafoe at 250-378-7452.