Pickleball moves into the civic centre

By on November 2, 2017
Pickleball will be moving to the indoors, as the group recently painted courts on the ground at the civic centre. (Herald files).

 

Members of the local Merritt Pickleball Club gathered at the Merritt Civic Centre on Oct. 27 to test out the new courts that have been painted onto the floor. Regular play at the centre will officially begin on Nov. 28 and continue until the spring. Playing times will be Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Photo contributed)

The sport of pickleball continues to grow rapidly in the Nicola Valley.

Fresh off a very successful outdoor season at the sports box in Central Park, the local Merritt club has taken up occupancy at not one but two  indoor venues.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 to 11 a.m., pickleball enthusiasts gather at the CMS gymnasium in Diamond Vale.

Starting Nov. 28, the club will also play on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Merritt Civic Centre. Brand new lines have been painted on the centre’s floor to accommodate three separate courts.

The Merritt Pickle-ball Club wishes to thank the City of Merritt’s Recreation Department for all their co-operation and assistance.

For more information on playing pickleball locally, contact Brian Dafoe at 250-378-7452.

