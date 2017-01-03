In a pinch, Nicola Valley SAR pitches in

With the Coquihalla Highway closed on the evening of Dec. 29, members of the Nicola Valley Search and Rescue team were forced to assist their counterparts in Hope, searching for a pair of snowmobilers who had gone missing near the Britton Creek rest area.

“We were asked to assist by Hope search and rescue, because they weren’t able to get in because of the highway closure,” explained RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, adding that the call from Hope came in to Merritt at about 9 p.m.

Merritt’s search and rescue team was able to locate the two snowmobilers, who were lost near the Tulameen Forest Service Road.

“They were find, just kind got turned around. Nobody was injured or hurt, and search and rescue was back by two in the morning,” said Dunsmore.