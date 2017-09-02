Pineapple chunks sold in Merritt may contain hepatitis A

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is warning consumers that pineapple chunks sold in read-to-go cups may be contaminated with hepatitis A.

According to the centre, the virus was detected in a sample of the Western Family brand fruit cups that would have been on sale from Aug. 11 to Aug. 19, when they reached their best before date.

The cups were distributed to 38 Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods stores in B.C., including Merritt.

The BCCDC says no illness have been reported to date, and an investigation is ongoing as other products are believed to be affected.

“If you consumed this product on August 18th or later, you should receive a dose of hepatitis A vaccine,” stated a press release form the BCCDC, adding that consumers who have frozen the product for later consumption should discard it.

The vaccine can prevent hepatitis A infection if given within 14 days after exposure, and a free hepatitis A vaccine is available at Overwaitea banner stores.

If you develop symptoms of hepatitis A, contact your family doctor and local health unit office immediately.

Hepatitis A is an infection caused by a virus that affects the liver. The virus is found in the stool of an infected person, and is spread when a person eats food or drinks water that has come in contact with infected stool, a press release form the centre stated. Infected food handlers can pass the virus on to other people if they do not wash their hands with soap and water after using the bathroom.

Hepatitis A symptoms include yellow skin or eyes, loss of appetite, fever, tiredness, stomach ache, nausea, dark coloured urine and light or whitish coloured bowel movements.

Symptoms can also be so mild that a person may not be aware that they have the disease. The illness can last for several weeks but people generally recover completely. Symptoms are known to develop 15-50 days after exposure.