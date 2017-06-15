- Council to consider changing multi-use sports box to pickle ball courtsPosted 5 hours ago
- Two local high school rodeo stars qualify for national championshipsPosted 6 hours ago
- 2017 Cow Trail Classic a thing of beautyPosted 7 hours ago
- Highland Valley Copper ordered to fix vibration problems in heavy trucksPosted 15 hours ago
- CRA scam complaints spike in MerrittPosted 1 day ago
- Server error causes City to lose receipt dataPosted 1 day ago
- Indian Road Trip rolls through Nicola ValleyPosted 1 day ago
- Police arrest two people caught red-handed with stolen propertyPosted 2 days ago
- Police asking residents to watch for drug housesPosted 2 days ago
- ‘Urban agenda’ means no transit referendumPosted 2 days ago
Plenty of teams turn out to Stop the Violence
With its family-friendly atmosphere, its strict no-alcohol and no-drugs policy, and its important anti-domestic-abuse theme, the Stop the Violence slo-pitch tournament at Central Park on the weekend was a resounding success.
Organized by the Journey’s Into Tomorrow Transition House, the event attracted 17 teams from throughout the southwestern part of the province.
In addition to some great ball, Saturday’s activities included games, balloons and face-painting for the children, along with delicious watermelon. “It’s my favorite tournament of the year,” said long-time local player Candice Bateson.
“There’s such a focus on the kids, on families, and on having a good time.” Bateson’s Airborne team (above) emerged victorious on Sunday. After going 5-0 during preliminary play, the local side defeated Whistler’s Soul Crush 15-10 in the championship game.