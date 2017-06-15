Plenty of teams turn out to Stop the Violence

With its family-friendly atmosphere, its strict no-alcohol and no-drugs policy, and its important anti-domestic-abuse theme, the Stop the Violence slo-pitch tournament at Central Park on the weekend was a resounding success.

Organized by the Journey’s Into Tomorrow Transition House, the event attracted 17 teams from throughout the southwestern part of the province.

In addition to some great ball, Saturday’s activities included games, balloons and face-painting for the children, along with delicious watermelon. “It’s my favorite tournament of the year,” said long-time local player Candice Bateson.

“There’s such a focus on the kids, on families, and on having a good time.” Bateson’s Airborne team (above) emerged victorious on Sunday. After going 5-0 during preliminary play, the local side defeated Whistler’s Soul Crush 15-10 in the championship game.