Police advising public to monitor storage containers

A rash of break-ins has police warning the public to make sure their storage containers don’t have any missing items.

Police have had multiple reports of storage containers being broken into as of late, and have recovered stolen property believed to have been taken from the lockers, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“It looks like they’re cutting the locks, but putting other locks on, so we’re asking people to check their storage containers, see if they’re missing anything from their sheds [and] their backyards,” she said.

Pooley Avenue has been a particular hot spot for break-ins as of late.

There have been break-ins at three businesses on that street, two of which had storage containers looted.

Robert Hack from Hack Holdings and Mini Storage told the Herald that on Monday (Nov. 7) he noticed two storage units had been broken into. Hack told the Herald Tuesday afternoon that he hadn’t filed a police report yet, and was in the process of reviewing security camera footage and getting lists of stolen items from the two clients. Tires were stolen from one of the units while lighting equipment and decorations used for the BC Ambassador Program were taken from the other.

Police have received a report from a neighbouring business, Alpha Design, that on Nov. 4 an employee noticed the fence to their yard had been cut.

“Somebody had attempted to break into their yard on Pooley Avenue, [and] it looks like [whoever did this] may have been scared away because they didn’t get anything,” said Dunsmore, adding that there was some aluminum piled up against the fence.

Dunsmore said it’s unclear when the break-in took place.

Back on Nov. 2, police were notified of another break-in on that street at Sanders and Company where about $5,500 worth of tools were stolen out of a storage container sometime between Oct. 30 and 31.

Police have not recovered any of the stolen items from this container to date.

There was also some tools stolen from a new house being built on nearby Houston Street, which was reported to police on Sunday (Nov. 6). Dunsmore said its also uncertain when this theft occurred because no one is living in the house yet.

She said that sometime over the last two weeks chainsaws, nail guns and some other property was stolen.

Police do not have any suspects in these reported break-ins.

Dunsmore said police recovered some stolen property over the weekend, but don’t know where it came from.

“We know it was stolen, and we’re looking for where it came from,” Dunsmore said.

She said they have four sets of tires on rims for a Chevrolet truck, a chainsaw, a hedge trimmer, a pressure washer and four sets of tires on rims for a Pontiac.

Merritt police are actively trying to find the owners of these stolen items.

Dunsmore said people should make sure they keep record of serial numbers, as they are critical to identifying stolen property.

Anyone with any information regarding these files is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.