Police arrest break-in suspect

Merritt RCMP have arrested a 41-year-old male they believe to be responsible for a series of break-ins reported this week.

Police responded to a number of break-ins between May 23 and 24, including two incidents in the Diamond Vale area, where police managed to obtain video of a suspicious male.

Nathan Hamm from Abbotsford faces one count of possessing break and enter tools, but so far police have not tied him to any of the reported break-ins.

“He’s not being charged with any break and enters at this time,” said Dunsmore.

In the morning of May 23, at about 5:00 a.m., a man was caught on camera leaving several break and enter tools, such as bolt cutters, and stolen property along a pathway in Merritt, which police recovered.

At 4 p.m. that afternoon, police responded to a break and enter on Bann Street, where electronics, jewellery, a hover board and personal ID were stolen from a home.

On May 24, police responded to two more break-ins on Douglas Street and Quilchena Avenue, at a storage facility and the laundromat, which were reported at about 8:00 a.m.

Later that afternoon Hamm was taken into custody without incident.

At about 5:00 p.m. an RCMP officer, who had been patrolling the area for the suspect, spotted a male in the Subway off Voght Street who fit the description of the man in the video.

“Members attended and they were able to identify the male in the as the male who was in Subway,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “He was arrested for questioning,” she said, adding that he appeared in court yesterday (May 25) in Kamloops on three charges.

No break-in tools were found on his person when police arrested him. The possession charge is based on his identification in the video, Dunsmore told the Herald.

“We were able to identify him based on the video,” said Dunsmore. “We do have some items that were located with the break and enter tools in the video that we can put him in possession of, but we don’t know where those items came from, so until we can determine whether or not those are stolen from a break and enter that hasn’t been reported yet, that could lead to further charges as well.”

The investigation is ongoing, Dunsmore said.

She advised people check their storage containers and sheds for missing items as police are trying to identify where the recovered items came from.

Hamm also faces two counts of breaching conditions on an undertaking from Squamish — one for being accompanied by a woman in the Subway he is not supposed to have contact with and the other for the break-in tools he’s prohibited from having.

He is being held in custody and will appear in court again in Kamloops for a bail hearing on June 1.

Neighbourhood enquiries made before Hamm’s arrest revealed that the man in the video had been circulating the area a week prior to the break-ins, reportedly attempting to sell security systems door-to-door with another smaller white male.