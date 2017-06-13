Police arrest two people caught red-handed with stolen property

Merritt police have charged two people with possession of stolen property for separate incidents in which they were caught with items that didn’t belong to them.

Yesterday (June 12) a 23-year-old woman was arrested after having been found with goods reported stolen from a vehicle that’s being held in a local tow yard, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore.

“The owner of that vehicle was at the 7-11 and noticed two people that were carrying bags he recognized as having been taken from his vehicle,” said Dunsmore.

The man called police who attended the scene and arrested the woman in the parking lot of the store, Dunsmore told the Herald.

She said a male who was with the 23-year-old was not charged as the woman was the one who was in possession of the stolen items.

The woman, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property and released on a promise to appear in court on Aug.1.

On Saturday evening (June 10), at about 11:40 p.m., the owner of a scrapyard on Midday Valley Road came upon a person exiting the yard with stolen items, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“The owner was going in to check the scrapyard at that time and he caught somebody coming out of the scrapyard,” said Dunsmore.

She said the owner detained the 30-year-old male, who is from Kelowna, at the yard until police showed up.

“He was quite co-operative,” said Dunsmore. “He wasn’t being held or anything, he was just standing [and] waiting for the police when the members attended, so I don’t think there was any incident.”

He was carrying a bag filled with break and enter tools, and some items identified as having come from the scrapyard said Dunsmore.

Police charged him with break and enter, possession of stolen property, possessing break and enter tools and two breaches, one of which was for possessing the break and enter instruments.

The man was in court in Kamloops for a bail hearing today.

Dunsmore said these arrests show the public being proactive in calling the police.

“We always caution, if you’re confronting somebody, [to] call police, and in both [these] cases they did,” said Dunsmore.