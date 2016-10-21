Police asking gun owners to secure, document their firearms

A rash of stolen guns in the past six months has Merritt police advising gun owners to secure and document their firearms.

Between March 30 and Oct. 11 there have been 26 guns stolen in five residential break-ins, said Const. Brock Hedrick of the RCMP’s general investigation section.

In three if these reported incidents entire gun safes were stolen.

“Two of the five break and enters have been in the rural area and three of them have been right in the city,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick told the Herald 26 stolen firearms in that timeframe seems high for the Merritt area, and is a concern for police.

Police believe these guns are being stolen to sell on the black market, he said.

Hedrick laid out five long guns for the Herald on Friday (Oct. 21) at the RCMP detachment, most of which had a portion of the barrel and butt end cut off. Individuals will often saw off these parts of stolen long guns to make them easier to hide, and more dangerous for officers and the general public.

“It’a alarming how short they become,” Hedrick said.

Merritt RCMP have seized four sawed off firearms in the last few months. One was a .22 calibre rifle seized during a traffic stop in the possession of a known drug trafficker, another was found in a yard and two others were located in a local motel room while police were investigating an unrelated incident.

Sawed off long guns are typically associated with nefarious activity, Hedrick said.

“There’s no other reason to own something like that,” he said, noting that the guns are useless for things such as hunting or target practice.

Hedrick is advising that gun owners keep their gun safe’s bolted to the ground or wall, and to keep the key to the safe stored in a different room of the house. He said it’s also a good idea to remove the bolts of your rifles when storing them to because they are unusable without them.

“It’s a boat anchor at that point,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick’s said it’s important that gun owners document the serial numbers of their guns. Since the long gun registry was scrapped, police don’t have access to that information for previously registered guns, he said.

“These gun owners believe that we still have access to it, but that data was literally destroyed,” Hedricks said.

If a gun owner’s firearm is found by police in another jurisdiction, it can be difficult to get it back to the owner without a serial number to match it to, Hedrick said.