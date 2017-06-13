Police asking residents to watch for drug houses

The Merritt RCMP is urging residents to keep an eye out for drug houses in their neighbourhoods.

RCMP Const. Ryan Dell with Merritt’s general investigation section (GIS) said police need residents to continue calling them in order to stay on top of drug trade activity.

“Sometimes people get tired of phoning us, but we need them,” said Dell.

He said drug dealers won’t often stay in one location very long, making them hard for police to track.

“We need people to keep us updated when somebody’s either set up shop or moved their shop,” said Dell.

Some telltale signs of drug dealing at a residence include

continual activity that’s a change from your neighbourhood norm, Dell told the Herald.

For example, seeing a lot of traffic at a neighbour’s house once for a family reunion isn’t suspicious, but seeing that type of traffic on a daily basis would be a concern, Dell said.

Seeing an increase in visits of less than five minutes each day to the home is one red flag, and the activity of the resident could be another.

“You might notice that someone is constantly leaving their home and then returning an short while later — doing that multiple times per day,” said Dell.

He also said to watch for unfamiliar people who appear to be drug users in your neighbourhood and neighbours who appears to be unemployed, but seem to have no issue buying expensive items or making rent.

“All of the drug trade is somehow connected to organized crime, but there is no overt gang presence here in Merritt,” said Dell. “Nobody’s saying ‘Hey we’re the UN Gang or we’re the Red Scorpions,’ [but] it doesn’t mean their presence isn’t here. They just keep it quiet and low-key, so as not to attract anyone’s attention.”

Dell said that most complaints the RCMP receives regarding drug houses in Merritt turn out to be valid.

Police apply proactive methods with drug dealers

When it comes to investigating drug traffickers in town, the GIS will be proactive in encouraging them to simply move out of town, Dell told the Herald.

“It’s better to get rid of them than it is to try and put them in jail sometimes,” Dell said, noting that it can be onerous to bring about a conviction.

Dell said police will target prolific and/or problematic offenders in town, often confronting them with the fact that police know what they’re doing and will work towards getting a search warrant and bringing about charges.

“Merritt’s a small town, so it’s easier to do proactive police work here that is in Vancouver or Surrey,” said Dell. “Bad guys don’t blend in as well here as they do in the big cities.”

“There’s more than one solution,” said Dell. “One of the techniques that we use is to encourage people to move on to where they can apply their trade elsewhere.”

He said another way police handle the drug trade is to discourage a drug dealer’s customer base by parking near a drug house to make their presence known.

Dell said if people believe a drug house is operating in their neighbourhood they should call the Merritt police detachment at 250-378-4262. If they are not comfortable with that option, they can alternatively contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.