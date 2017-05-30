Police close investigation of suspicious fires at Coldwater and May Street

The Merritt RCMP has ended its investigation of two suspicious fires that occurred at the corner of Coldwater Avenue and May Street in less than a month.

No charges will be coming as a result as police have been unable to determine how the fires began.

RCMP Const. Ryan Dell said the origins of the fires remain unknown.

In the early hours on Dec. 10, Merritt Fire Rescue responded to a fire that gutted the house on the corner lot of Coldwater and May Street.

About three weeks later a shed on the same property went up in flames at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The property was unoccupied at the time of both fires, and both the house and the shed have since been demolished.