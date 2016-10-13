Police confirm suspect in murder, shooting has been found dead

By: Kamloops This Week

At 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, the RCMP confirmed officers found the body of the suspect in a murder in Saskatchewan on Monday night and the shooting of a Mountie near Golden on Tuesday afternoon.

A positive confirmation of identification and the exact cause of death is now the subject of a full investigation by the BC Coroners Service.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the body of Sheldon Kyle Thunderblanket was found within the identified search area east of Revelstoke.

“The area will remain closed to allow for a full evidentiary search to be completed,” Moskaluk said.

“We delayed on confirming this information in order to ensure that next of kin notifications had been completed, as well as notifications to all the partner agencies who have a connection or interest in this case.”

Moskaluk said the Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified and it will investigate if there is a connection between Thunderblanket’s death and the actions of police.

Two hours before the police release, Revelstoke Mayor Mark McKee told the Revelstoke Review newspaper that Thunderblanket was found near Revelstoke and was in police custody.

Thunderblanket, 40, was named as a suspect in connection to a shooting Monday night in a home on the Little Pine First Nation, 75 kilometres northwest of North Battleford, Sask.

Police found one person dead and other seriously injured.

He was also named as a suspect in the shooting of an RCMP officer near Golden on Tuesday afternoon. The female officer was shot in the arm as she approached a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop.

The City of Revelstoke issued a release at noon Wednesday to note the Mountie has had reconstructive surgery on her hand and arm and is recovering in hospital.

Police said a stolen vehicle connected to Thunderblanket was found at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday outside of Revelstoke.

Moskaluk said the search for Thunderblanket was conducted Wednesday morning in a four-kilometre area east of Revelstoke.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed following the incident and people were stopped for more than four hours until it was re-opened.

Even then, travellers had to wait for hours while police searched every vehicle while they passed check stops set up on the highway.

— KTW, with files from Revelstoke Review