Police cruiser struck while attending accident

A police cruiser is out of commission after it was struck by a pickup truck this past Friday (Dec. 2).

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. while Merritt RCMP and Central Interior Traffic Services were responding to a single vehicle rollover in the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway 35 kilometres south of Merritt.

A northbound pickup truck struck an unoccupied police vehicle that was parked to protect the accident scene.

The collision caused severe damage to the back end of the cruiser, which had its emergency lights on.

“The roads were a little bit icy at the time,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “The [plow] trucks hadn’t been out yet, but there was lots of visibility, lots of time [and] lots of other vehicles were able to pass the accident scene without any issues. It was determined that the cause [of the accident] was just the pick up truck travelling too fast and it was too late by the time he decided to brake.”

The driver of the pickup was issued a violation ticket for driving too fast for the road conditions.

The occupants of the pickup were uninjured and no one else on scene was harmed as a result of the incident.

“Nobody else was struck because they were far enough away from the car to prevent that,” Dunsmore said.

“There were no major injuries at the rollover,” she added.

Dunsmore said this is the second police car that has been struck in a month’s time while attending an accident on the highway.

Police are reminding the public to drive with caution during the winter months and to be prepared to come across accident scenes on the highway when travelling.