Police encouraging citizens to report alcohol-related offences

The Merritt RCMP is encouraging the public to keep calling in alcohol-related offences, after the detatchment received a large number of complaints involving alcohol over the weekend.

There were 14 complaints for offences such as drunk in public or having open liquor, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

She said that while this isn’t uncommon, it is somewhat high for Merritt

“I don’t think it’s the first time we’ve hit that high of a number,” said Dunsmore.

Most of the calls were for the downtown area, she said.

“We sometimes issue tickets and sometimes [we] don’t — it often depends on the situation,” she said, adding that sometimes police will just pour out the alcohol.

“We try and catch them as soon as they get going or start causing a problem by being downtown,” said Dunsmore.

She said police encourage people to call in drunk in public calls.

To contact the Merritt RCMP detachment call 250-378-4262.