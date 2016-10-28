Police forward charges against pot shop employee

Police are waiting to see if the Crown will pursue the charges they’ve forwarded against an employee of a medical marijuana dispensary they busted back in September.

Merritt RCMP recommended charges of possession for the purposes of trafficking against a 25-year-old male from Kamloops.

“We don’t have a return yet on what their decision is going to be,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

Back on Sept. 6 members of the Merritt RCMP executed a warrant at the Merritt Compassion Society on Quilchena Avenue. They seized the contents of the store and arrested the Kamloops man — who was the only employee in the building at the time.

Several items were seized from the business, including dried marijuana, and other pot paraphernalia such as cookies, brownies, rice crispy squares and candy.

Police are not pursuing charges against any other person with regards to this investigation, Flemming told the Herald.