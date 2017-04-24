Police investigating pair of suspicious fires

A pair of suspicious fires in Merritt last week have RCMP investigating.

On Tuesday evening (April 18) the Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) extinguished a fire that sparked in an abandoned camper on Midday Valley Road just south of Houston Street.

Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson said there was no one in or around the camper when firefighters responded, and the RCMP was notified as the fire was deemed suspicious.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation is now in police hands.

The following evening (April 19), a pair of officers watched over an abandoned car that went up in flames on Hamilton Hill Road alongside a group of people who saw the smoke and reported the fire.

The burning vehicle was outside the Merritt Fire Rescue Fire Department’s coverage zone, so officers monitored the flames until they were out, said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

He said police are not sure how the fire began — as no suspects were found in the area — but it is considered suspicious in nature.

“It always is until we get told different. Cars don’t normally just explode into flame,” said Flemming.

The registered owner of the vehicle is from the Lower Mainland and the car wasn’t reported stolen, Flemming said.

“We’re just trying to track down the owner and see where [the investigation] goes from there,” Flemming said.

There were no reported injuries, and the flames did not spread to the adjacent grasses, Flemming said.