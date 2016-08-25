- Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan LakePosted 22 hours ago
Police investigating sudden death
Police are investigating the sudden death of a paraplegic man who was found dead at his home on Sunday (Aug. 21).
RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said that a 39-year-old Merritt man was found deceased at his Quilchena Avenue home at approximately 6:30 a.m. by a friend.
He said the man was found out of his wheelchair and in the doorway of his home.
Flemming said the man was known to leave his chair and go out on his porch to smoke.
“It’s presumed he went out for a morning cigarette and some sort of a complication occurred at that point,” Flemming said.
“He was clearly deceased. There were no attempts at a revival,” Flemming said.
He said the cause of death is still unknown at this point as police wait to hear back from the coroner.
“But there was no sign of a struggle, no outward sign of any external means of a cause of death,” Flemming said.
Flemming said the man lived alone and had a history of drug use.