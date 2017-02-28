- Police investigating threatening textsPosted 6 hours ago
- Drunk man finds room at hotel under constructionPosted 6 hours ago
- City council sets priorities in budget deliberationsPosted 7 hours ago
- Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and HopePosted 11 hours ago
- Minimum wage boost in SeptemberPosted 12 hours ago
- Woman sentenced for home invasionPosted 1 day ago
- B.C. moves to require pet breeder licencesPosted 1 day ago
- Small fire contained at Prince MotelPosted 2 days ago
- Lower Nicola Indian Band votes to accept Trans Mountain agreementPosted 2 days ago
- Lower student loan interest rates in B.C. budgetPosted 4 days ago
Police investigating threatening texts
Merritt RCMP are investigating threatening text messages as an uttering threats case.
“They don’t always go somewhere, but [with] technology today people say things before they think, so they might text something, but it’s the same as uttering threats or an assault,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
The text messages being investigated in this case were sent from one adult male to another over the weekend.
Police say that while it may not seem like it, people can be charged with uttering threats for sending threatening text messages.
“You have to prove where the texts are coming from [and] that they were sincere in their message that they were sending or if it was just a moment of anger, [but] we still investigate them as uttering threats or possible assault,” said Dunsmore.
“If you’re uttering threats and somebody believes they are at risk of harm or danger then it’s still considered a threat — whether its via a phone our in person,” she said.
No charges have been laid in this incident as police continue to investigate.