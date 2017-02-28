Police investigating threatening texts

Merritt RCMP are investigating threatening text messages as an uttering threats case.

“They don’t always go somewhere, but [with] technology today people say things before they think, so they might text something, but it’s the same as uttering threats or an assault,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

The text messages being investigated in this case were sent from one adult male to another over the weekend.

Police say that while it may not seem like it, people can be charged with uttering threats for sending threatening text messages.

“You have to prove where the texts are coming from [and] that they were sincere in their message that they were sending or if it was just a moment of anger, [but] we still investigate them as uttering threats or possible assault,” said Dunsmore.

“If you’re uttering threats and somebody believes they are at risk of harm or danger then it’s still considered a threat — whether its via a phone our in person,” she said.

No charges have been laid in this incident as police continue to investigate.