Police issue warning as break-ins continue

Another break-in over the weekend has prompted a warning from police.

On Friday morning at about 3:00 a.m. police were called to a house in the 2500 block of Clapperton Avenue where someone had been attempting to break into a garage on the property.

The homeowner called the police after startling the would-be thief, who ran off.

Police attended the scene about five minutes later and patrolled the area, but did not locate a suspect, said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

Police had a minimal description of the suspect, he said.

Flemming advised that in this situation it’s important not to engage the suspect.

“Call 911, stay on the line, don’t approach, don’t startle, just keep your eye on the individual as long as you can,” said Flemming. “Give us the best opportunity to get a heads up and have an idea where they are, what exactly they’re doing, what they look like, and if they take off, which direction of travel they’re heading in.”

Flemming said there’s a far greater chance of police being able to arrest the person if the caller is able to do this.

Multiple break-ins have been reported to police this month, which Flemming described as part of the usual ebb and flow.

“What I’ve found to be somewhat interesting about this most recent batch is that it seems to be sheds, garages [and] outbuildings — staying away from a main residence or business,” said Flemming. “They’re targeting a more low risk [option] but there’s arguably a lesser reward, I guess it depends on what you’re looking for.”

Flemming said thieves are generally looking for a portable item that will be a quick sell.

“And by going into the outbuildings and motorhomes it’s less likely that someone would be disturbed because you’re not actually at the residence,” said Flemming.