Police issue warning after responding to four drug overdoses in two weeks

Merritt RCMP have responded to a high number of drug overdoses in the past couple weeks.

Earlier this week, police responded an apparent drug overdose involving three females. Two of the women had lost consciousness and received CPR before being hospitalized overnight, RCMP Const Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

The third female did not lose consciousness, and was treated for an overdose at the hospital.

“They believed what they were taking was cocaine, which isn’t normally something that we see in an overdose,” said Dunsmore.

Police are not sure what the drug was, but continue to investigate, she said.

On May 27 police responded to a man who was found unresponsive in an alley. Naloxone was administered and the man was transported to the hospital, said Dunsmore.

Drug paraphernalia was located nearby, but police are not sure what drug the man had taken, Dunsmore told the Herald.

He was released from hospital a few hours later.

Dunsmore said all four people who overdosed were over the age of 18.

Attending four overdoses in two weeks is “a high number” for Merritt RCMP, said Dunsmore.

“We don’t attend all the [drug overdoses] that BC Ambulance goes to, but it’s been a concern nationwide and mostly province-wide for a couple of years now,” she said. “We want to make sure the public’s aware that there are bad drugs out there and you need to know how to handle it.”

Police are reminding anyone who uses drugs to have someone with you, so they can call 9-11 right away in the event of an overdose.

Dunsmore advises that drug users carry naloxone, which has been made readily available through several agencies in town, such as the Nicola Valley hospital.

Police have reported two fatal drug overdoses in Merritt to date in 2017.

Illicit drug overdose deaths have been drastically increasing across the province in the last few years. There were 518 drug overdose deaths in B.C. in 2015, up from 368 the year before that. In 2016, 935 people in B.C. died from drug overdoses. That number sits at 488 across the province as of April.