Police looking for stolen ATV

Merritt RCMP are looking for an ATV that was stolen from a rural residence in Lower Nicola.

The 2014 700cc Yamaha Grizzly reported stolen on Thursday (Nov. 10) and is believed to have occurred sometime overnight.

The owner didn’t recall hearing anything the night of the theft and suspects the all terrain vehicle was loaded onto a truck and not driven off the property, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

The vehicle has some distinguishing features that may help identify it.

“It has an aftermarket bush bumper, a hitch receiver and ball and a wooden box on the rear that has green ratchet straps on it,” said Dunsmore.

Anyone with any information regarding this file is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.