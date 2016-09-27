Police monitor bears spotted near MSS

A bear sighting near Merritt Secondary School (MSS) ended without incident yesterday (Sept. 26).

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald that police responded to a call of shots fired at the high school at about noon, which turned out to be a nearby resident using firecrackers to scare a mother bear and her two cubs out of his yard.

“The bear was up a tree with the two cubs just half a block away from the high school, so we just set up a barricade there and kept people away,” Dunsmore said.

City workers blocked off the river pedestrian trail as well.

“The school had just gotten out for lunch probably five minutes before,” Dunsmore said, adding that police monitored the bears in the tree until they came down and wandered off.

“It was well after lunchtime when they came down,” Dunsmore said.

Nearby Central Elementary School was notified of the bear sighting and students weren’t allowed to go into the large field near the river during lunch, Dunsmore said.

Conservation officers were called also, but they were in the Princeton area at the time, so they advised police to keep people out of the area, monitor the bears and allow them to leave on their own if possible.

MSS principal Bruce Bidney said students were warned of the bears, and asked to use caution and avoid the trail along the river.