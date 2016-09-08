Police monitoring school zones

Merritt RCMP plan to keep a keen eye on motorists passing through school zones now that summer vacation has officially ended.

Const. Tracy Dunsmore said police are reminding the public to watch out for students making their way to and from school during the week.

“We’ll be out doing traffic stops, or speed watch [volunteers will be] going around to different schools as well,” she said.

Dunsmore said there have only been a few incidences where people have been hit by vehicles in school zones during her time serving the community — but there have been plenty of complaints about drivers.

“We have lots of complaints from the schools — school bus drivers will often call in and complain about cars passing them,” Dunsmore said.

She said Central Elementary School, located near downtown, has had issues in the past with parking and the Tolko mill being close by.

“[The mill] tends to get out right at the same time as the kids [are] getting out of school, so [the school’s] done a lot of work letting the parents be aware, and talking to us and setting up road checks to make sure that people leaving work are careful when they go by the school,” Dunsmore said.