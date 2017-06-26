Police receive new information on Merritt drug houses

Keep the information coming.

The Merritt RCMP’s general investigation section (GIS) received new information on drug trafficking operations in Merritt since the department made a request to the public for tips on drug houses in Merritt via the local newspaper and radio station earlier this month.

While he couldn’t put an exact number on the amount of calls they received, GIS Const. Ryan Dell said they received “fantastic new information that we weren’t aware of previously.”

The information has helped pinpoint suspected drug traffickers in town, he told the Herald.

“Some of the people that have phoned have already seen some results with [drug traffickers] moving on and going elsewhere,” said Dell.

He said the tips have also helped move some investigations forward.

“Information is exceptionally valuable and new information is always better than old information,” said Dell. “Somebody that’s dealing drugs from a house might do it for two weeks, or four weeks or six weeks, but they they often move to another house after a relatively short period of time.”

Dell said he understands it can be frustrating for people who have reported drug dealing operations only to see the activity continue, but it’s important those people continue to touch base with police.

“As police officers, we have rules and regulations that we have to follow and sometime those rules and regulations are difficult and sometimes enforcement actions might take many, many months,” said Dell.

Dell said he discusses the idea of people submitting evidence such as pictures or video to police on a case-by-case basis.

“That’s a conversation I have with each individual person at times [to determine] whether it’s beneficial to do that or not. There’s no yes or no answer to that,” he said.