Police recommending charges for fatal overdose

Merritt RCMP have forwarded charges of criminal negligence causing death in relation to a fatal overdose that occurred in March of last year.

“Crown counsel will review the file and the evidence and determine if it’s appropriate to approve a charge or not,” said Const. Ryan Dell.

“The death was a result of an overdose from fentanyl,” said Dell, noting that police are not sure what other drug it was mixed with.

Police recently concluded a year-long investigation into the death, which involved the collection of evidence from the scene, doctors reports, and statements from witnesses and the accused.

In March of 2016 there were two fatal fentanyl related overdoses. A woman passed away after taking fentanyl sometime during the last weekend in March and just days later a 28-year-old male passed away after taking a mix of fentanyl and cocaine.

Dell did not specify the identity of the person who is being charged, or which fatality the charges are related to as he is awaiting final approval of the charges from the Crown.