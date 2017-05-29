Police recover trove of stolen items

The Merritt RCMP is trying to return a trove of recently recovered stolen items to their rightful owners.

The items were all found Monday morning (May 29) in a single location in town that “was stumbled upon by the police,” RCMP Const. Ryan Dell told the Herald.

He said police are not disclosing the exact location the items were recovered from at this time.

A variety of stolen goods were found including construction tools, power equipment, chainsaws, fishing gear, 25 cent candy vending machines, generators, a pressure washer, hand tools, a stroller and some Dick Cepek brand tires.

“We’d like to find the owners of all this stuff,” said Dell.

Anyone who may be missing any of the aforementioned items is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4241.

Residents are advised to check their storage lockers and sheds in case they are missing items.

None of these items are related to the string of break-ins reported last week, Dell said. He also said the items are not believed to be linked to other stolen property files police have been investigating.

“If we were able to link it to other files we wouldn’t be asking for the owners [to come forward], said Dell. “[They’re] definitely stolen items.”

Dell said police don’t have an estimated dollar value for all the items recovered as police continue to catalogue everything.

“Some of this stuff is quite valuable,” he said.

“It’s a fairly sizeable haul. It was two truckloads of stuff,” said Dell.

He said it’s too early to tell if any charges will be laid in relation to this find.