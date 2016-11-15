Police recovering stolen items from storage lockers

Merritt police have been busy reuniting people with a number of items reported stolen in recent break-ins to storage lockers.

“We have returned a lot of the items that we had,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, adding that multiple people went to check on their storage lockers as a result of police sending out a press release last week.

“We’ve had people that have checked and only had their locks cut, [but] nothing missing,” said Dunsmore.

“We’ve been able to return most of the items, I think we have a few chainsaws still outstanding, but everything else has been returned.”

Among the returned items are two sets of tires on rims and some tools, RCMP Const. Ryan Dell told the Herald.

Dunsmore said police returned items recovered from a stolen pickup truck intercepted by police on Nov. 3.

“We’ve had some property found that people found [while] out walking — they found some tool containers, they found briefcases with things in them that were returned, and those were recovered from different storage containers that had been broken into,” Dunsmore said.

However, police have not recovered any of the items stolen from Sanders and Company on Pooley Avenue where about $5,500 worth of tools were stolen out of a storage container sometime between Oct. 30 and 31.

Police also haven’t recovered any of the items recently stolen out of the BC Ambassador Program’s storage locker over at Hack Holdings and Mini Storage.