Police reminding drivers to pull over

A speeding driver has local traffic police reminding the public to pull over when they see the flashing lights in their rear view mirrors.

On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 12) police had to try twice to get the lone, male driver of a Ford F-150 to pull over for speeding on the Coquihalla Highway.

The driver was at Larson Hill heading northbound when a police speed trap caught him speeding, RCMP Cpl. Tim Lyons told the Herald.

The man continued driving despite the fact a police cruiser began following him with its lights and siren on.

Lyons said police did not pursue the driver when it became clear he didn’t intend to stop.

Police contacted dispatch to run the license plate of the vehicle, which they initially believed was stolen, as the plates came up registered to a different vehicle. However, it turned out the vehicle was not stolen and police had misread the license plate.

The man finally pulled over near exit 286 of the Coquihalla by another officer located closer to town.

“Before we reached the point of putting a spike belt out, the gentleman pulled over,” said Sgt. Norm Flemming.

The man was issued tickets for failing to stop for police and speeding.

Lyons said the man told police he didn’t comply the first time because he didn’t think it was a safe area to do so.

“We explained to him that that’s something we can discuss when we’re roadside,” Lyons said.

He said police try to minimize the risk of pulling over a vehicle in a dangerous area of the highway.

“We try to be as safe as we can,” he said noting that vehicles passing by a traffic stop on a highway are supposed to slow down and move over.