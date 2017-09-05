Police reminding motorists to slow down for students

Motorists can expect to see police monitoring school zones this week as students head back to class.

“We will be having some speed watch patrols out from the community policing [office] and members that are on [duty] will be patrolling the school zones, just reminding people that the speed limits are back in effect,” said Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

The fine for speeding in a school zone ranges from $196 to $253.

Drivers travelling in both directions are also reminded to stop and wait for school buses dropping off and picking up children. The fine for failing to stop for a school bus is $368.

“Just be aware of the kids on the street. Some of them are a little bit excited to be going back, so [they] may not be paying attention themselves to the traffic,” said Dunsmore. “We want to make sure that they’re safe.”

She pointed out Voght Street near the hospital as one area where drivers need to diligently watch for children crossing the crosswalk along the road.

“When you come up over the hill [northbound] it’s a bit of a blind spot, so anybody going up the hill a little too fast has to be aware that kids may be crossing there to go to the Bench [Elementary] School,” said Dunsmore.

The speed limit in a school zone is 30 km/h between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days unless otherwise posted.

The RCMP also has a few tips for students and drivers in preparation for back to school.

Tips for Students:

Use designated crossing points and follow crossing signals where available;

Remove headphones from music players and put down the cell phone when crossing the road;

When crossing major roads, make sure that all lanes of traffic have stopped before walking across. Often drivers in the middle lanes don’t see pedestrians;

Make eye contact with the drivers before stepping out onto crosswalks;

Dress to be seen – daylight hours are decreasing, so wear brighter colours or reflective material whenever possible;

Walk on the sidewalk, or if unavailable, walk on the side of the road facing the traffic;

Walk on well-lit routes with less traffic;

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Tips for Drivers: