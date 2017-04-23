Police respond to shots fired in Diamond Vale

Two men are in custody after police responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the Diamond Vale area last night (April 22).

A Merritt RCMP officer arrived at the 2500 block of Coldwater Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. and located four males in the Diamond Vale school field who pointed out two suspects crossing the field toward Douglas Street.

The officer intercepted the two males and took them into custody without incident, a press release from Merritt RCMP stated.

“He took them down at gunpoint, but they didn’t put up any kind of resistance and he was able to keep them there until other members attended,” said Dunsmore.

“They didn’t have any firearms on them at the time that they were taken into custody,” Dunsmore said.

Upon searching the suspects, several rounds of ammunition, firearms paraphernalia and several other weapons were located on their persons and in a backpack, which they were carrying.

A search of the field they were crossing led to the discovery of a 12-gauge shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle nearby.

Police dog services were also called to do a thorough search of the area.

Police inquiries revealed that the four males had become involved in a verbal altercation with the two suspects outside a house party, before being shot at.

The four males were walking by the house when they got in the shouting match with the two suspects who were out on the balcony, Dunsmore told the Herald.

The two suspects then ran out of the home and started firing in the street at the larger group.

Though several shots were fired no one was struck by any of the rounds, Dunsmore told the Herald.

“They were able to hide and they felt that their lives were at risk when they were being shot at,” Dunsmore said of the four males.

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time, and the file is still under investigation.

Dunsmore said police are trying to determine how many shots were fired and where the rounds ended up.

“They could have easily gone through a window, a home,” she said. “We were lucky nobody was injured in this incident, but it’s still very concerning.”

The two suspects, a 21-year-old Merritt male and a 29-year-old male from Williams Lake who are both known to police and currently in custody awaiting to appear before a justice.

This is the second incident in recent weeks involving firearms in the community and Merritt RCMP are asking for public assistance. Anyone with information involving any firearms related incidents should contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.