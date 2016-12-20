Police revive 21-year-old female with naloxone

Merritt RCMP were forced to administered naloxone to reverse the effects of a drug overdose for the first time on Monday (Dec. 19).

Police responded to the Prince Motel on Nicola Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning where a 21-year-old female overdosed on morphine, said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

He said the overdose is not suspected too be related to fentanyl.

Police administered two doses of the opioid medication, which RCMP in B.C. have been carrying for a few months now.

Naloxone counteracts the effects of opioid drugs such as fentanyl, morphine and heroin.

“Normally, the one shot will bring them out of it very quickly, but if they’re still having trouble or not responding particularly well and you have to give them a second shot, then they were down there pretty deep,” Flemming said.

The accidental overdose occurred in one of the rooms of the motel, and the woman has fully recovered, Flemming told the Herald.

All officers at the Merritt RCMP detachment have been trained to administer the nasal spray version of naloxone, which they will administer if they are first on scene to an overdose.