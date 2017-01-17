Police searching for cause of fatal injury

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a suspicious death that occurred at the Coldwater reserve on New Year’s Day.

A 47-year-old man from Merritt was found deceased at his residence by family members at about 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“We’re still trying to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to the passing of this individual,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

Flemming said the man’s death was the result of a rib injury that punctured his lung.

The man had been in a fight a few hours earlier at a New Year’s Eve party, but the injury didn’t occur as a result, Flemming said.

“The individual was in a scuffle where he got hit and knocked down at [a] residence on the Coldwater reserve but that’s been ruled out as a cause of the injury that led to his demise,” said Flemming.

He said police are trying to determine what happened to the man throughout the day and pinpoint what may have been the cause of the injury.

“We’ve had to go back several hours throughout the day trying to account for his whereabouts,” said Flemming.

Flemming described the fight as a minor one between friends. He said that after the party the man returned home where he was found deceased in his bed.

Police are still investigating this death as suspicious in nature, but have yet to determine if an offence occurred, Flemming said.

“When you’re talking about a rib injury, it could have been from a physical altercation with another human, [but] it could have just as easily been a slip and fall,” said Flemming. “Right now we still have look at the situation as being suspicious in nature, but we’ve yet to confirm if an offence has occurred and if it did was there any intent behind the offence that would lead to a charge.”

The file is being investigated by the general investigation section of the Merritt RCMP, District Major Crime and the BC Coroners Service.