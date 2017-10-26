Police searching for owners of suspected stolen tools

Police are looking for the owner — or owners — of a couple power tools seized during a recent traffic stop.

“They were seized from a vehicle that we stopped. It [was] a person that’s known to us,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

A sander and a compressor were recovered from the vehicle, and while the items haven’t been reported stolen, police suspect the were.

“We believe that they were stolen, but we haven’t had any reported stolen,” said Dunsmore. “We don’t have any on our system [and] the ones that we do have don’t match the description.”

Dunsmore said police had a ‘good indication’ that the items didn’t belong to the person, but couldn’t specify the grounds police had to seize them as this file is still under investigation.

“I’d rather not get into that right now. I don’t want to compromise somebody else’s investigation,” Dunsmore said.

Police have not laid any charges at this time.

The Merritt RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance identifying the owner of these items.

“If somebody can identify them and give us some details on when or where they were stolen from, we’d like to return them to their owner,” said Dunsmore.

Anyone who is missing these items and are able to describe the items should contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.