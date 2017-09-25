- Change coming to top cop position in MerrittPosted 1 hour ago
- Police searching for witnesses after crash on Highway 8Posted 2 hours ago
- Miles lands in Logan LakePosted 3 days ago
- O’Fee out as Interior Health board chairPosted 3 days ago
- Campfire ban lifted in Kamloops Fire CentrePosted 3 days ago
- ALR reforms ahead for NDPPosted 4 days ago
- Stolen vehicles recovered near Coquihalla HighwayPosted 4 days ago
- Walking to heal old woundsPosted 4 days ago
- City reopens access to three trailsPosted 4 days ago
- Teacher could return to MSS after serving suspensionPosted 4 days ago
Police searching for witnesses after crash on Highway 8
Police are searching for witnesses after a single-vehicle crash closed Highway 8 yesterday (Sept. 24) and left a woman in critical condition.
At about 4:30 p.m. a woman travelling westbound with a three-year-old toddler on the highway near the turnoff to Petit Creek Road lost control of her vehicle, which rolled down the embankment, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.
“The female victim is still in critical condition with a severe head injury,” said Dunsmore. “There was three-year-old child that appears to be fine. Minor injuries, I think.”
The woman was ejected from the vehicle, and needed to be airlifted to hospital.
Dunsmore said police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and are asking anyone who was at the scene or witnessed the accident to contact the RCMP.
“There’s [an] indication that there may have been other people that came across the scene that we haven’t been able to identify or speak to,” said Dunsmore.
To contact the Merritt RCMP call 250-378-4262.