Police searching for witnesses after crash on Highway 8

Police are searching for witnesses after a single-vehicle crash closed Highway 8 yesterday (Sept. 24) and left a woman in critical condition.

At about 4:30 p.m. a woman travelling westbound with a three-year-old toddler on the highway near the turnoff to Petit Creek Road lost control of her vehicle, which rolled down the embankment, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“The female victim is still in critical condition with a severe head injury,” said Dunsmore. “There was three-year-old child that appears to be fine. Minor injuries, I think.”

The woman was ejected from the vehicle, and needed to be airlifted to hospital.

Dunsmore said police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and are asking anyone who was at the scene or witnessed the accident to contact the RCMP.

“There’s [an] indication that there may have been other people that came across the scene that we haven’t been able to identify or speak to,” said Dunsmore.

To contact the Merritt RCMP call 250-378-4262.