Police seek stolen bike

Police are trying to track down a rare bicycle that was stolen in the Diamond Vale area last month.

A white, limited edition Crooks & Castles BMX bike was stolen from Scott Place back on Sept. 24, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore told the Herald.

“It’s quite identifiable, she said. “There are only 300 of these bikes made.”

The owner reported the bike stolen yesterday after seeing someone riding it back on Oct. 2.

Dunsmore said the owner tried to confront the person riding the bike, but wasn’t able to stop him.

The bike is said to be worth about $1,000. Anyone with any information regarding the bike and its whereabouts is asked to call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).