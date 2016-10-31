Police seeking assistance in finding stolen guns

A gun safe that turned up empty along the bank of the Coldwater River has police asking the public for assistance.

Merritt RCMP were called to the Riverside Mobile Home Community on Houston Street just after 7:00 a.m. back on Oct. 11 for a report of a break-in.

A man reported having his gun safe, which contained five rifles, stolen out of his trailer RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald.

Flemming said the man’s roommate heard noises outside her bedroom that morning, but didn’t get up to see what it was, assuming it was the man home from work.

“She just thought it was him, but it was not,” Flemming said.

He said the woman was not harmed in the incident.

“It was a straight grab and go,” he said.

A neighbour reportedly saw a vehicle that looked like an older model two-tone Cadillac peel out of the area.

“The gun safe was found later,” Flemming said. “It was not far away from where the guy lived, but it was along the Coldwater River.”

Flemming said the gun owner was able to provide the serial numbers of the stolen rifles to police. He said the guns were not collectibles.

Police have not identified a suspect to date.

“When you’re just stealing guns and it doesn’t matter what they are then generally speaking it’s for untoward purposes,” Flemming said.

Anyone with any information regarding this file is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.