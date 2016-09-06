Police shutter marijuana dispensary

Police tape adorned the doors to Merritt’s first medical marijuana dispensary this afternoon.

Const. Tracy Dunsmore with the Merritt RCMP confirmed that members were on scene at the storefront this afternoon, and an update from police is expected later today.

The Merritt Marijuana Compassion Society had been operating without a business license since it opened at the beginning of August. It was receiving fines from the city’s bylaw officer for operating a storefront without a business license from the City of Merritt.

City of Merritt corporate officer, Melisa Miles, said that the city has issued the society at least 11 fines of $100 each, including one just this morning.

She said she’s hoping the city will be able to recoup those funds from the business.

In mid August, Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald police were waiting to get legal counsel before taking any action against the medical marijuana dispensary, which reopened shortly after being told to close its doors by the city for not having a business license.

More to come.